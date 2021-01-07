Nigeria on Wednesday attained a new highest single-day infections of the Coronavirus Disease with 1,664 new cases.

This makes it the third consecutive day that the country will be recording new highest single-day infection records.

On Tuesday, it was 1,354, while Monday’s record was 1,204.

According to the data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, recorded the highest number of new infections with 642 cases.

It was followed by the Federal Capital Territory, which had 407 new infections and Plateau State, 160.

Kaduna, Rivers, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Abia, Edo, Anambra, Niger, Ogun, Imo, Oyo, Kano and Osun States had 83, 62, 47, 38, 29, 28, 27, 24, 24, 15, 14, 12 and 12 cases.

Other states with new infections on Wednesday were Borno-9, Delta-7, Enugu-7, Bauchi-5, Ekiti-5, Sokoto-5 and Jigawa-2.

Also on Wednesday, five deaths were recorded across the country.

The NCDC also disclosed that those discharged on Wednesday included those who were treated in communities.

It said: “Our discharges today include 388 community recoveries in Lagos State, 261 in Kaduna State, 87 in Plateau State and 20 in Imo State managed in line with guidelines.”