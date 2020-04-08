COVID-19: Nigerian Armed Forces Provide three additional isolation centres

The Armed Forces of Nigeria has provided three additional isolation and treatment centres to support the Federal Government’s efforts in containing COVID-19 patients.

Major General John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Enenche said the centres are the Nigerian Navy Hospital, Warri, Delta State; Nigerian Navy Medical Centre, Borokiri, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; and Nigeria Navy Logistics School Medical Centre, Owerrinta, bringing the total to 21 Centres.

He said 80 Armed Forces medical personnel had been trained and deployed to the various centres to provide medical support.

Enenche said the high command of the Armed Forces commended Nigerians for their understanding and compliance to the Presidential lockdown order.

According to him, the order is in the best interest of Nigerians to contain the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.