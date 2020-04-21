The Nigerian Armed Forces has produced a digital mechanical ventilator known as DICOVENT as well as several other COVID-19 essential and life saving equipment to manage the pandemic.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, made this known on Monday at a news conference on updates on preparedness of the Armed Forces to combat COVID-19 in Abuja.

Enenche disclosed that these Personal Protective Equipment mechanical ventilators and other materials to manage the pandemic, were produced by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria.

The coordinator said aside the digital mechanical ventilator, the DICON also produced over 1,500 dozens of DICSanz, a high-quality hand sanitisers and thousands of high quality non permeable Personal Protective Equipment kit.

According to Enenche, the ventilator had undergone thorough scrutiny and assessment by specialists from top ranging hospitals and experts in the country, including Cedar Crest Hospital in Abuja and 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

He said: “It is important to mention that while DICOVENT may not be able to meet the high demands of critical patients, it can be used for Continuous Mandatory Ventilation and Intermittent Positive Pressure Ventilation.

“It can also be used for invasive ventilation and non-invasive ventilation using an endotracheal tube and mask respectively.

“Suffice to note that these inventions by DICON including those by other military institutions of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air force as well as Nigerian Defence Academy have given bright hope to Nigeria healthcare infrastructure on the fight against COVID 19.”

Enenche explained that over 1,500 dozens of DICSanz, “a high-quality hand sanitiser, were produced under very strict environmental conditions as requested by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, for supply to troops of the Nigerian Army.”

According to him, the product is at the last stage of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control registration in line with extant due diligence provisions.

He added: “Furthermore, DICON has responded to the directive by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd), to support the indigenous capacity of Nigeria, to support Medical workers by producing thousands of high quality non permeable Personal Protective Equipment kit.

“Each unit of these kits consists of standardised gowns, face shield and nose masks.

“They are currently being produced in large quantities for use by Kaduna State Government and other national stakeholders.

“Let me at this juncture inform you that the efforts of DICON in producing these array of COVID-19 equipment has been assessed, commended and approved by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Mr Boss Mustapha.

“The Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire, and Permanent Secretary, General Service Office, Sir Olusegun Adekunle.”

Enenche said the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, had directed all the Armed Forces to liaise with DICON for mass production of all prototypes of COVID-19 PPEs for national application.

Speaking, after the unveiling of all the samples of COVID-19 essential and life saving equipment, Major General Victor Ezugwu, the Director-General of DICON, said the hand sanitisers were affordable, adding: “We are not profit oriented.”