Nigeria on Friday surpassed 58,000 cases of COVID-19 with 213 new infections.

The update was provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

According to the lead agency in the fight against the pandemic in the country, the 213 cases, which saw Lagos and Plateau States recording 51 each, took the number of infections in the country to 58,062.

Other states where new infections were recorded were the Federal Capital Territory, with 29 new cases; Rivers-18; and Ondo-12.

Others were Oyo-9; Osun-8; Gombe-7; Ogun-7; Kaduna-5; Enugu-4; Edo-3; Jigawa-3; Kano-3; Benue-1; Delta-1; and Sokoto-1.

Two more deaths were also recorded on Friday, bringing the total to 1,103 deaths.