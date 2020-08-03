Nigeria reported 304 new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus as the death toll jumped to 888.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Data from the NCDC showed that the 304 new cases were spread across 14 states and the FCT.

The centre noted that five deaths were recorded in the country.

It added that till date, the country recorded 43,841 confirmed cases, 20,308 discharged and 888 deaths in 36 states and the FCT.

It showed that the 304 new cases were reported from 15 states, namely: Lagos (81), FCT (39), Abia (31), Kaduna (24), Rivers (23), Plateau (16), Cross River (13), Ebonyi (12), Ondo (12) Ekiti (11), Edo (11), Benue (10), Nasarawa (10), Ogun (6) and Gombe (5).

The health agency noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, would continue to coordinate the COVID-19 national response activities across the country.

It said that if anyone tested positive for COVID-19, but has no symptoms, he or she should stay at home and keep away from other people.

The NCDC said the risk of being infected with the virus would be higher if people relate less than six feet from each other at a crowded public place or if they freely share equipment and not practice social distancing and other habits to stay healthy.