COVID-19: Nigeria registers one death, 86 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has registered one death and 86 new additional infections from across seven states on Sunday.

The NCDC disclosed this in its daily COVID-19 report on Monday morning while providing updates on the pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 86 additional cases reported on Sunday indicated a decrease from the 116 cases reported in the country the previous day.

The Nigerian public health institute stated that the fatality toll now stood at 2,906, while a total of 212,713 infections have been confirmed in across the country.

According to it, 204,379 COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged in the country.

It said the 86 new cases were reported from seven states: Kaduna (41), Lagos (24), Osun (10), Bauchi (6), Ekiti (2), Ondo (2) and Edo (1).

The NCDC said the country currently had 5,428 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,340,313 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began across the country.

It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 2, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.