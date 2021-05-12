Nigeria on Tuesday again recorded zero death from complications arising from Coronavirus Disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this as part of the data released from the pandemic in Nigeria.

According to the lead agency in the battle against the virus, which spread to Nigeria on February 27, 2020, six States and the Federal Capital Territory reported 47 new cases of COVID-19.

The NCDC revealed that Adamawa State led the pack with 19 new cases, while the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, followed with 16 new infections.

Enugu and Kaduna States both reported three cases each, while the FCT, Akwa Ibom and Delta States had two each.

As at close of the day on Tuesday, the country had recorded 165,515 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 156,358 successfully treated and discharged and the death toll remaining at 2,065.