Nigeria on Saturday did not record any death from complications associated with the Coronavirus Disease.

The country is again close to another week of no fatality from the pandemic.

Before recording a fatality on April 10, 2021 and another on April 8, 2021, the country had gone one week without any death from the virus.

Based on the data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Saturday night, the country’s death count from the pandemic remained at 2060.

Nine States, however, recorded new cases of the disease.

The nine states had 60 fresh infections in all, with the epicentre of the virus, Lagos State, topping with 22 new cases.

It was followed by Rivers with 15, Bayelsa-7, Kaduna-5, Ogun-4, Akwa Ibom-3, Osun-2, Kano-1 and Ebonyi-1.

In all since the spread of the pandemic to Nigeria on February 27, 2020, the country had so far recorded 164,207 confirmed cases with 154,325 successfully treated and discharged.