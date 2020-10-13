The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded 164 new Coronavirus infections across the country, the public health outfit announced on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The health agency said the 164 new infection brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,430.

The NCDC said it discharged 208 COVID-19 patients across the country, bringing the total number of successfully treated cases to 51,943.

It said there were 15 states that had recorded 164 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The agency stated that Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 64, followed by the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with 26, Enugu with 20, and Kaduna and Oyo with 11 each.

Other states included Plateau (8), Ondo (7), Anambra (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Ebonyi (2), Imo (2), Benue (1), Katsina (1) and Ogun (1).

The public health agency said the COVID-19 national death toll remains 1,115 as no new fatality had been recorded across the country in last 24 hours.

According to it, two deaths have been recorded since October 3.

The Agency disclosed that it had conducted about 554,006 tests since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced in the country.

“Till date, 60,430 cases have been confirmed, 51,943 cases have been discharged and 1,115 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it stated.