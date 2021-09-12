COVID-19: Nigeria records two deaths, 547 new cases Saturday

Two additional deaths were recorded in Nigeria on Saturday from COVID-19, with 547 fresh cases reported across 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control gave this update on Sunday morning on its Facebook page.

The additional 547 COVID-19 infections on Sunday indicated an increase from 466 cases reported on Friday.

The NCDC said that Nigeria’s total infections now stand at 198,786, while the fatality toll is 2,590.

The centre also added that a total of 10,038 Nigerians were in its isolation centres with the disease nationwide.

It said that Lagos State recorded the highest daily tally of 110, followed by Oyo with 72, while Rivers and Anambra reported 56 and 50 cases respectively, to rank the third and fourth respectively on the log.

Osun recorded 49 cases; Delta 48, the FCT 42, Ekiti 29, Akwa-Ibom 26; Abia-19, Kano-16, Edo-10, Benue- 7, Ogun-6, Kaduna-5 and Bayelsa-2 cases respectively.

“Today’s report includes: Confirmed 31 cases for Delta are backlogs for August, 2021 and 17 for September 11, 2021.

Confirmed 50 cases for Anambra are backlogs from July to September 11, 2021,” it stated.

The Centre noted that over 2.8 million samples of the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million people were tested.

The NCDC added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.