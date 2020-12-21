The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control has reported 501 new infections of the Coronavirus Disease in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that since the beginning of the outbreak in February, more than 874,617 samples have been tested by the NCDC, out of which 78,434 were positive.

The agency said the country sadly recorded three additional deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the overall total in the nation since the start of the pandemic to 1,221.

The NCDC also disclosed that 519 patients have been discharged after testing negative from the virus.

It said the new infections were reported from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases with 218 infections, FCT had 112, Kaduna reported 53, Plateau reported 24 and Katsina confirmed 21 infections.

Other states were Kano-16, Yobe-14, Ondo-10, Ogun-9, Edo-7, Bayelsa-5, Rivers-4, Borno-4, Osun-2 and Ekiti-2.

It said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

According to the NCDC, as of December 20, 2020, 501 new confirmed cases and three deaths were recorded in the country.

The public agency said that till date, 78,434 cases have been confirmed, 68,303 cases discharged and 1,221 deaths recorded in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.