Nigeria’s Coronavirus Disease cases on Saturday went up again, with the death toll still remaining high.

The latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle showed an increase in infections from those of previous days, with the death toll also still high.

While there were 575 infections on Friday, the figure for Saturday was 664.

However, there was a drop in the death toll on Saturday to 15, while that of Friday was 25.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State still accounted for the highest number of new infections with 224 cases, while the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja accounted for 105.

Others were Edo, 85; Ondo, 64; Kaduna, 32; Imo, 27; Osun, 19; Plateau, 17; Oyo, 17; Ogun, 17; Rivers, 14; Delta, 11; Adamawa, 10; Enugu, 7; Nassarawa, 6; Gombe, 3; Abia, 3; and Ekiti, 3.

In all, Nigeria has had 31,987 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 724 deaths and 13,103 successfully treated and discharged.