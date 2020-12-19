The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control recorded 806 new infections of Coronavirus Disease in the country on Friday.

This was a drop from Thursday’s data, which was a record 1,145 new cases.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the agency has since February 2020 tested over 869,362 samples, out of which 77,013 returned positive.

The agency said the country sadly recorded 11 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

“Total reported deaths for today includes a cumulative of six deaths recorded in Gombe State over two days,” it said.

According to it, the new infections are from 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It also disclosed that 374 patients were discharged after testing negative from the virus.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported 287 cases; FCT, 255; Kaduna, 36; Akwa-Ibom, 29; Katsina, 25; Rivers, 25; Kwara, 21; Bauchi, 19; Kano, 15; Ondo, 14; and Plateau, 13.

Others are Yobe, 12; Nasarawa, 11; Ebonyi, nine; Gombe, eight; Abia, seven; Delta, four; Imo, four; Osun, three; Anambra, two; Borno, two; Cross River, one; Edo, one; Ekiti, one; Jigawa, one; and Ogun, one.

The agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

It noted that till date, 77,013 cases had been confirmed, 67,484 discharged and 1,212 deaths recorded in the 36 states and FCT.