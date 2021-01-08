Nigeria on Thursday recorded a slight drop in the number of Coronavirus Disease infections with 1,565 new cases.

The latest figure released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease control was a slight decrease from the 1,664 cases recorded on Wednesday.

According to the NCDC on its Twitter handle, Lagos State topped the list of states with new infections with its figure rising to 807 on Thursday from 642 recorded on Wednesday.

Sic new deaths were also recorded from the pandemic nationwide on Thursday.

According to the NCDC figures on Thursday, the Federal Capital Territory had 236 cases on Thursday, with Kaduna State recording 79 new infections, Oyo-57, Plateau-47, Rivers-37, Katsina-35, Edo-30, Sokoto-30, Delta-26, Kebbi-23, Ondo-20, Enugu-18, Abia-17, Ogun-17, Benue-16, Bayelsa-15, Bauchi-14, Niger-13 and Kano-10.

Other states with new cases on Thursday were Borno-6, Imo-5, Ekiti-4, Osun-2 and Jigawa-1.