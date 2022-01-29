COVID-19: Nigeria records new 75 infections in nine States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 75 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The NCDC, via its verified website Saturday morning, said with the additional figures, the caseload in the country Friday reached 252,912, and the death toll remained 3,134, since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020.

Alongside with that, the agency added that the country also recorded 228 recoveries within the same period.

The agency posted that 228,632 Nigeria residents have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide.

The NCDC breakdown of the latest COVID-19 figure state-by-state showed that Lagos recorded 22, FCT-13, Rivers-8, Oyo-7, Yobe-7, Osun-6, Delta-3, Kaduna-3, Nasarawa-2 and Kano-1.

NAN