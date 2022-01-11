COVID-19: Nigeria records more fatalities, infections

Nigeria recorded eight deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 420 new cases on Monday in 12 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Tuesday morning in an update on the pandemic.

The NCDC said with the eight fatalities, Nigeria death toll has risen to 3,085.

The centre also said that with the new confirmed cases, the infection toll has risen to 248,732.

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State reported 103 cases to rank the first on the log, followed by Kwara and Akwa Ibom with 90 and 49 cases respectively.

The FCT also reported 39 cases; Kano State, 33; Rivers, 31; while Cross River and Ogun States reported 17 cases each.

Others are Kaduna State with 15 cases, followed by Edo and Niger States with 11 and nine cases respectively.

It added that 482 people were discharged after they have recovered from the infection.

According to it, the number of discharged cases now stands at 219,479, while the active cases stand at 26,180.

The centre said that 3,933,209 people have been tested for the virus.