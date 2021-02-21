Nigeria on Saturday recorded more cases of Coronavirus Disease and more deaths from the virus.

The new data from the pandemic was released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday night.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria recorded 645 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 18 deaths.

The epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos State, was at the top of the data with 282 new infections.

It was followed by Ogun State with 72 new cases and the Federal Capital Territory recorded 50.

Other States with new infections were Kaduna-33, Osun-24, Imo-23, Abia-21, Borno-18, Oyo-17; Edo-15; Nasarawa-15; Taraba-14 and Ekiti-11.

Others were Ondo-11; Plateau-11; Kano-10; Rivers-7; Delta-5; Bauchi-3; and Jigawa-3.

With the latest figures, Nigeria since recording the first case on February 27, 2020, so far has had 151,553 confirmed cases, with 128,005 discharged.

The death toll rose to 1,831 with the 18 recorded on Saturday.