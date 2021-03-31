Nigeria on Tuesday recorded more deaths and new cases from the Coronavirus Disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

According to the lead agency in the fight against the pandemic, which came into the country on February 27, 2020, the Federal Capital Territory and 13 States, led by the epicentre of the virus, Lagos, had 121 confirmed new cases on Tuesday.

According to the NCDC, there were also seven fatalities across the country on Tuesday.

A breakdown of the new infection figure showed that Lagos State had 40 confirmed cases, whole the FCT had 15 and Katsina, 12; and Kaduna, 11.

Others with new infections were Imo-8, Kebbi-8, Nasarawa-8, Delta-7, Edo-3, Osun-3, Rivers-3, Ekiti-1, Jigawa-1 and Kano-1.

With the latest figures, Nigeria now has up to date 162,762 confirmed cases with 151,532 discharged and 2,056 deaths.