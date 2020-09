The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced two deaths and 126 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that more than 502,545 samples have been tested by the agency since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in February.

It also said the 126 new cases were recorded in 12 states, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58,324.

The NCDC stated that 72 patients had recovered and had been discharged in the last 24 hours, while the country recorded two coronavirus-related deaths.

According to NCDC, FCT tops the chart with 30 new cases of the infections followed by Lagos, Rivers and Ogun with 24, 23 and 13 cases respectively.

Other states with new infections, it said, included Katsina-9, Plateau-9, Ondo-6, Kaduna-4, Kwara-4, Imo-2, Bauchi-1 and Edo-1.

“Till date, 58,324 cases have been confirmed, 49,794 cases have been discharged and 1,108 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

It said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, has continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has said it is working hard to ensure travel into and out of the country is seamless while prioritising public health and safety.

The agency also said two new laboratories had been activated for inclusion in the NCDC Molecular Lab Network.

They are the Osun State University Multidisciplinary Research Laboratory, Osogbo, and Nasarawa State Diagnostic Laboratory, Lafia.

According to NCDC, testing at any laboratory in the NCDC network is free.