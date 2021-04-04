Nigeria on Saturday recorded 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The was revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Saturday.

The epicentre of the pandemic in the country, Lagos State, topped the chart on Saturday with 27 new cases.

Plateau State followed with 11 cases, while Bayelsa reported seven cases, Gombe State had three and Nasarawa and Ekiti recorded one each.

As at Saturday night, the country had recorded 163,113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since its outbreak on February 27, 2020, with 151,853 discharged and 2,058 deaths.

No death was recorded on Saturday.