Nigeria on Monday recorded 229 new cases of COVID-19.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this on Monday on its Twitter handle.

According to the lead agency in the fight against the pandemic in the country, Lagos had the highest number of cases: 90.

It was followed by Katsina State with 27 cases, Imo and Kano States recorded 26 and 23 cases respectively and the Federal Capital Territory, 14.

Plateau State had 12 cases, Ogun State, nine; Delta State, seven; and Borno and Rivers States five each.

Oyo State reported four cases, Gombe State, three; Osun State, two; and Anambra and Bayelsa States one each.

In all as at Monday, Nigeria has had a total of 8,068 cases of COVID-19, with 233 deaths and those discharged 2,311.