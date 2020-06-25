Nigeria on Thursday recorded 594 more cases of Coronavirus Disease and seven more deaths.

The figures were released on Thursday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

According to the figures, Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, remained atop the states with new infections with 159 cases.

Delta and Edo States came after Lagos State with 106 and 44 cases.

Thirty-four cases each were recorded by the Federal Capital Territory and Edo State, with Oyo and Kaduna States having 33 cases each.

Enugu, Katsina, Imo, Adamawa, Ogun and Osun States had 28, 25, 22, 15, 12 and 11 cases.

Other states with new cases were Abia (8), Rivers (6), Nasarawa (5), Bauchi (5), Niger (5), Kebbi (4), Ekiti (3), Plateau (1) and Taraba (1).

As at the close of testing on Thursday, Nigeria has had a total of 22,614 confirmed cases, with 7,822 successfully treated and discharged and 549 deaths.