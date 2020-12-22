The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control has registered 356 new infections of the Coronavirus Disease in the country.

The Centre announced this on its verified website on Monday.

This is a massive drop in infection rate when compared to single-day infection figures that rose as high as 1,145 in the last one week.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that since the beginning of the outbreak in February, more than 893,590 samples had been tested by NCDC, out of which 78,790 were returned positive.

The public health agency said the country sadly recorded six additional deaths in the last 24 hours, explaining that 180 patients were discharged from isolation centres across the country, after recovering from the infection.

The NCDC said the new infections were reported from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, in the last 24 hours, with the break down showing the Federal Capital Territory leading with 79 infections, while Lagos occupied the second spot with 59 infections, Kaduna, Katsina and Nasarawa had 56, 37 and 30 respectively.

Others states on the list were Kano-25, Edo-18, Gombe-14, Kebbi-12, Akwa Ibom-7, Rivers-7, Sokoto-7, Abia-3, Ogun-1 and Cross River-1.

The agency said the multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

NCDC noted that till date, 78,790 cases had been confirmed, 68,483 cases had been discharged and 1,227 deaths recorded across the country.