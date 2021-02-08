Nigeria recorded a major drop in number of new infections of the Coronavirus Disease with 506 cases on Sunday.

This was revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

Before then, the country had for a while recorded no fewer than 1,000 new cases daily.

Also different was than none of the States and the Federal Capital Territory, which had occupied the top positions in number of new infections came near the top.

Top of the chart on Sunday was Ondo State with 90 new cases.

It was followed by Kwara State with 89, Rivers-53, Borno-45 and Gombe-32.

FCT, which occupied one of the top two positions reported 28 new cases, Imo-26 and Ogun-25.

The epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos State, reported 22 new cases on Sunday, while Kaduna returned 14 positive tests, Kano-14, Edo-13, Osun-11, Cross River-10, Yobe-9, Ekiti-7, Kebbi-6, Nasarawa-6, Oyo-5 and Jigawa-1.

Twenty deaths were reported from across the country on Sunday, bringing the death toll from the pandemic in Nigeria to 1,667.

So far confirmed positive from the virus, which spread to Nigeria on February 27, 2020 were 139,748 persons, with 113,525 successfully treated and discharged.