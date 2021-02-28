Nigeria on Sunday recorded 240 new cases of Coronavirus Disease, being the lowest in several weeks.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to the lead agency in the task of curbing the spread of the pandemic, two deaths were also recorded on Sunday.

Thirteen States and the Federal Capital Territory accounted for the new infections.

The were Anambra-85, Lagos-82, Osun-17, Ogun-10, Kwara-9 and FCT-8.

Others were Kano-7, Abia-6, Borno-4, Edo-2, Bayelsa-2, Kaduna-2 and Rivers-1.

As at Sunday night, Nigeria had recorded 155,657 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since its spread to Nigeria on February 27, 2020, with 133,768 discharged and 1,907 deaths.