Sixty-four Coronavirus patients recovered from the infection across Nigeria in the last 24 hours, according to the National Centre for Disease Control.

The NCDC, in its report released Sunday midnight via its official Twitter handle, also stated that 79 new cases were recorded across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 79 new infections represent the lowest figure in several months in the country.

The health agency said the 79 new infections bring the nation’s confirmed cases to 56,256.

According to it, there were four COVID-19-related fatalities in Nigeria in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 1,082.

The public health agency said the 79 cases were reported from 13 states, with Lagos posting the highest figure of 30 cases; Kaduna, 17; Ogun, seven; while Anambra reported five cases.

Other states with new cases include Kano with four, while Katsina, FCT and Akwa Ibom had three cases each.

Oyo and Rivers recorded two cases each, while Delta, Plateau and Ondo recorded one case each.

Meanwhile, the agency has said 440,248 persons had been tested nationwide since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced February 26, 2020.

According to it, till date, a total of 56,256 cases have been confirmed, 44,152 cases discharged, with 1,082 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency said a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

It particularly noted, however, that the reopening of the society did not mean that the virus was no longer with us.

“It means people have to learn to continue with their lives safely. It will require sacrifice in some areas,” the agency said.

The NCDC said Nigerians must do what was expected of them so as to avoid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

It said: “We need to keep observing all the preventive measures put out by the agency to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We need to be mindful of those around us. Ensure you wear a mask when you are in public to protect yourself and others.

“We need to work as a team to prevent and detect COVID-19.

“We work hard to keep our country safe but enforcement is not part of our responsibility.”

According to the agency, COVID19 is not over.

“When it is over, the Minister of Health will make the announcement. We need to keep doing the right things and to encourage others to do same.”

It said the guidelines for the third phase of the eased lockdown had been updated by the Presidential Tasks Force on COVID-19.

“Let’s continue to adhere to these guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country,” the agency stated.