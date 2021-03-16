Nigeria on Monday recorded an increase in the number of new cases of Coronavirus Disease.

This followed from data obtained from the Twitter handle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Monday.

So also did the country witness more deaths from the virus on Monday after recording none on Sunday.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria, which recorded 120 new infections on Sunday, jumped to 238 fresh cases on Monday.

So also did the country, which had no recorded of death on Sunday record three fatalities on Monday.

According to the lead agency in the battle against the pandemic in the country, the 238 new cases of COVID-19 were from 17 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

The epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos State, accounted for 72 of the fresh infections, while Kwara State had 28 and Bauchi and Kaduna States accounted for 19 each.

Other states with new infections included Edo-17, Ogun-15, Nasarawa-13 and Rivers-10.

The FCT had nine new cases, with Ondo-8, Akwa Ibom-5, Gombe-5, Niger-5, Osun-5, Plateau-4, Oyo-3 and Kano-1.

In all as at Monday night, Nigeria has had a total of 160,895 confirmed cases, with 145,752 successfully treated and discharged and 2,016 deaths.