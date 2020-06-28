Nigeria on Saturday recorded its highest single-day infection of the Coronavirus Disease with 779 new cases.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, which also put the number of those who died for the day at four.

Using its Twitter handle late on Saturday, NCDC revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of cases with 285 infections, while Rivers State followed with 68.

The Federal Capital Territory and Edo State recorded 60 cases each, while Enugu, Delta, Ebonyi, Oyo, Kaduna, Ogun, Ondo, Imo and Sokoto had 56, 47, 42, 41, 19, 18, 16, 12 and 11 infections respectively.

Others were Borno (9), Nasarawa (8), Abia (5), Gombe (5), Kebbi (5), Kano (4), Yobe (3), Ekiti (3) and Osun (2).

With two deaths recorded in Kaduna State and one each in Oyo and Enugu States, the number of those who had succumbed to the disease came to 558, while those successfully treated and discharged were 8,625.

In all, the country has had 24,077 confirmed cases of COVID-19.