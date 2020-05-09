Nigeria for the second day running on Friday recorded its highest single-day infection of the Coronavirus Disease with the discovery of 386 new cases.

This came a day after the country recorded 381 cases, which was the highest so far then as at Thursday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control released the latest figures, which still saw Lagos retain the highest number of new cases, followed by Kano and Katsina States.

While Lagos had 176 cases on Saturday, Kano and Katsina States recorded 65 and 31 cases respectively, with the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, accounting for 20 out of the country’s 386 cases.

Borno State had 17 cases; Nasarawa State, 14; Ogun State, 13; and Plateau State, 10.

While Oyo, Sokoto and Rivers States had four cases each, Kaduna State recorded three; Edo, Ebonyi and Ondo State came up with two cases each; and Enugu, Imo, Gombe and Osun States returned a case each.

Overall, Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rose to 3,912 cases as at Saturday night, with 117 deaths and 679 successfully treated and discharged.