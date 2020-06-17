Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 31 COVID-19 related deaths, the highest number of fatalities, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control has said.

The centre also confirmed 490 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 17,148.

The NCDC announced this on its official Twitter handle.

It said that as at June 16, 2020, the new cases were recorded in 16 states, while no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 142 new cases and FCT was second with 60 new infections.

The 490 new cases are reported from 16 states: Lagos (142), FCT (60), Bayelsa (54), Rivers (39), Delta (37), Oyo (30), Kaduna (26), Imo (23), Enugu (19), Kwara (17), Gombe (11), Ondo (10), Bauchi (8), Ogun (7), Borno (6), Benue (1).

The NCDC said that till date, 17,148 cases have been confirmed, 11,070 active cases, 5,623 cases have been treated and discharged deaths, 96,402 samples have been collected, and 455 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos State topped with the highest number of deaths on Tuesday: Lagos: 25.

The FCT and Rivers had two each, while Oyo and Borno recorded one each.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said the death recorded for Lagos State occurred between June 12 and 15, but they were all announced on June 16.