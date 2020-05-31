Nigeria on Saturday recorded the highest daily figure of infection from the Coronavirus Disease when 553 new cases were reported.

The highest daily infection figure before then was recorded on Wednesday when the country returned 389 cases.

So also were 12 deaths recorded on Saturday, according to the figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

The data by the NCDC showed that Lagos State had 378 positive cases, while the Federal Capital Territory recorded 52 infections, with Delta, Edo, Rivers, Ogun and Kaduna States having 23, 22, 14, 13 and 12 respectively.

Kano, Borno and Katsina States reported nine, seven and six cases respectively, while Jigawa and Oyo States had five cases each.

Yobe and Plateau States had three infections each and Osun State one case.

The latest number of infections brings to 9,855 the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, with 273 deaths and 2,856 discharged.