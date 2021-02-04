The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 1,138 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 134,690.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the country has so far tested 1,302,410 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on February 27, 2020.

The Nigerian public health agency also confirmed additional five coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,618 in the country.

It noted that the additional 1,138 new COVID-19 infections were from 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC stated that Lagos State recorded the highest number of confirmed cases with 377, taking the total number of cases in the state to 50,318; FCT came second with 172 new infections, taking the total number of cases there to 17,243.

Other states with new infections were Plateau-86, Kano-84, Edo-60, Osun-47, Nasarawa-41, Imo-40, Rivers-36, Niger-32, Oyo-32, Borno-29, Kaduna-27, Delta-18, Kwara-17, Cross River-9, Ekiti-8, Bauchi-7, Ogun-7, Sokoto-6 and Bayelsa-3.

The health agency said the number of recoveries currently stood at 108,657, with additional 1,106 people discharged across the country in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC noted that today’s discharge included 476 community recoveries in Lagos State and 121 in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines.

It said that Home-based care was to be provided by a designated care giver to COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms, with support from trained health workers.

“Patients and caregivers must adhere to infection prevention and control measures to limit transmission,” it noted.

NCDC said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, was coordinating response activities nationwide.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said the Compliance to COVID-19 preventive measures was a collective responsibility.

It said: “Cloth masks provide protection when properly worn and cared for.

“Wear mask covering your nose and mouth

”Handle mask with clean hands

“Wash cloth face masks after each use.”