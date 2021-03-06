Nigeria on Friday recorded a decrease in the number of new Coronavirus Disease cases compared to the figure on Thursday.

This came on a day the country began vaccinating Nigerians.

The data on the new cases was provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to the NCDC, the country recorded 371 new cases of COVID-19.

This was a drop to the 708 cases recorded on Thursday.

The country also on Friday recorded three new deaths.

The epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, recorded the highest figure of 101 new cases, with Rivers State having 54 and Anambra State 31.

Other states with fresh infections were Ebonyi-23, Imo-23, Kwara-22, Kano-20, Taraba-17, Akwa Ibom-16, FCT-15, Abia-13, Kaduna-13, Osun-5, Edo-4, Oyo-4, Kebbi-3, Ogun-3, Ekiti-2, Nasarawa-1 and Zamfara-1.

As at the close of Friday, Nigeria has so far recorded 158,042 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 137,025 successfully treated and discharged and 1,954 deaths.