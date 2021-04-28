Nigeria on Tuesday recorded another death from complications arising from Coronavirus Disease.

This made it two consecutive days the country had recorded deaths from COVID-19 after several days of no fatality.

This was revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, which also updated its database on new infections across the country.

According to the lead agency in the battle against the pandemic, which spread to the country on February 27, 2021, Nigeria recorded 156 new infections of COVID-19.

The epicentre of the virus in the country, Lagos State, topped with 50 new infections, while Enugu State recorded 43 and Adamawa State 40.

The Federal Capital Territory had eight new infections, with Ogun State recording five, Akwa Ibom and Plateau States with three each and Jigawa, Kaduna, Oyo and Rivers State logging one each.

As at press time, Nigeria had recorded a total of 164,912 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since February 27, 2020, with 155,012 successfully treated and discharged and 2,063 deaths.