Four States accounted for the 44 new cases of Coronavirus Disease in Nigeria.

So also was a death recorded from the complications arising from the virus in Nigeria after several days of zero fatality.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control released the data from the pandemic for Wednesday on its Twitter handle.

According to the latest data, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos State accounted for the highest figure of 28 from the fresh 44 infections.

Rivers State followed with 14, while Akwa Ibom and Ekiti States accounted for one each.

As at the close of work on Wednesday, there had been 165,559 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria since the pandemic spread to Nigeria on February 27, 2020, with 156,374 successfully treated and discharged and 2,066 deaths.