Nigeria on Saturday recorded another for the second day running after one week of no fatality from the Coronavirus Disease.

The country had also recorded a death on Friday from the pandemic, which spread to the country on February 27, 2020.

This comes after seven days of no fatality from the virus.

According to the data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle late on Saturday, the new death brings to 2,060 the number of those who had died from COVID-19 in the country.

The NCDC said the country recorded 84 new infections on Saturday also.

Thirteen States, led by Lagos, accounted for the 84 new cases.

While Lagos led with 26 cases, Akwa Ibom had 16 and Rivers 10.

Others with new infections were Ebonyi-9, Abia-6, Kano-6, Osun-3, Bauchi-2, Delta-2, Edo-1, Jigawa-1, Kaduna-1 and Ogun-1.

This has brought the total number of confirmed infection in the country to 163,736, with 154,098 successfully treated and discharged.