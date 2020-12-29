Nigeria on Tuesday recorded almost double the number of previous day infections of Coronavirus Disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said this in an update on its Twitter handle.

According to the lead agency in the tackling of COVID-19, while the total number of new cases for Monday was 397, it rose sharply to 749 cases on Tuesday.

The epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos State, accounted for 299 cases, with Plateau-131, Kaduna-83, FCT-74, Kwara-35, Sokoto-26, Edo-18, Kano-17, Katsina-16, Delta-11, and Nasarawa-10.

Other states with new infections are Ondo-9, Bauchi-9, Rivers-5, Akwa Ibom-3, Jigawa-1, Osun-1 and Ekiti-1.

As at Thursday night, Nigeria has had 85,560 confirmed cases, 71,937 discharged and

1,267 death, meaning the death of three of the patients.