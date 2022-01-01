COVID-19: Nigeria records 828 new infections

Nigeria, Friday recorded 828 new cases of dreaded COVID-19.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country also recorded one COVID-19-related death.

NCDC said Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, ranked first on the log with 550 cases.

The agency noted that with the new cases registered, the infection toll from the virus rose to 242,341 while the death toll now stands at 3,031.

It added that 214,296 Nigerians have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide, while over 24,000 people were still down with the virus.

The centre disclosed that Oyo State recorded 87 cases while the FCT recorded 69 cases.

Others are: Kwara, 31; Akwa Ibom, 22; Bauchi, 19; Ekiti, 16; Delta 11 cases.

The agency said Kaduna State reported 10 cases while Ogun and Anambra reported three cases, each.

Plateau and Bayelsa states recorded two cases each, and Nasarawa, Katsina and Jigawa states reported one case each.

NCDC confirmed that 3,823,309 people have been tested for the virus.

NAN