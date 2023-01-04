COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last week of December 2022.

The agency stated this on its website Wednesday, saying that 22 of the cases were recorded in the FCT; 10 were recorded in Lagos State; two in Delta, while one was recorded in Plateau State.

The cases NCDC disclosed were recorded between December 24 and December 30, 2022.

The new cases it said has increased Nigeria’s total infection to 266,450 and 3,155 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2019.

The NCDC added a total of 3,451 people were currently down with the virus, while 259,841 people had been treated and discharged nationwide.

It called on Nigerians to disinfect frequently touched surfaces regularly to prevent the spread of the virus and other infectious diseases.

It stressed that vaccines were one of the best tools to combat the virus and encouraged Nigerians to get vaccinated.