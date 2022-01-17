COVID-19: Nigeria records 301 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 301 COVID-19 in the country.

NCDC made the confirmation Monday via its verified website Monday, disclosing that eight people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday, bringing the country’s fatality toll to 3,103.

It however stated that the eight fatalities were a backlog reported from Lagos.

The agency clarified that, the new cases were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said 287 people were discharged after they recovered from the infection across the country.

It noted that with the new confirmed cases, Nigeria has now recorded a total of 250,929 infections and 224,052 recoveries.

NCDC revealed that Lagos State, the country’s epicenter reported 175, Ondo-42, Osun-23, Rivers-21, Nasarawa-16, Oyo-8, Gombe-7, Kaduna-7, FCT-1 and Kano-1.

According to it, no case was recorded in Abia, Bauchi, Plateau and Sokoto States.

It noted that the report included 175 additional cases reported from Lagos State for January 1 to January 15.

