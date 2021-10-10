COVID-19: Nigeria records 269 cases, one death on October 8

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday registered 269 new infections, 256 discharged and one COVID-19 related death, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 207,479.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Saturday morning in an update on the pandemic in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 269 fresh cases reported on Friday indicate a decline from the 290 cases posted on Thursday.

The NCDC said 195,052 cases had been successfully treated, while the country’s total fatalities toll jumped to 2,743.

The Public Health Agency said the 269 new cases were reported from 15 states and the FCT: FCT-89, Lagos-54, Benue-24, Delta-17, Kano-15, Rivers-14, Gombe-13, Kwara-11, Bauchi-9, Plateau-8, Niger-7, Imo-3, Edo-2, Ekiti-1, Jigawa-1 and Nasarawa-1.

The latest report includes 60 discharged cases reported from Bayelsa State for October 5 (40) and 8 (20), 2021

“Fifteen confirmed cases reported from Kano State for October 7 (8) and 8 (7), 2021, 24 confirmed cases reported from Benue state for October 7 (11) and 8 (13), 2021, 9 confirmed cases reported from Bauchi state for October 7 (5) and 8 (4), 2021, 4 states with Zero cases reported: Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Sokoto,” it stated.

The NCDC added that over 3,043,321 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population have been tested.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC said the number of known active cases in the country were over now 9,000, as of October 8.

The agency urged Nigerians to continue to #TakeResponsibility, maintain a HIGH index of suspicion for COVID-19 and adhere to all preventive measures: “Always wear a face mask properly, Wash your hands regularly with soap. under running water, Cough/sneeze into your elbow, Observe physical distance, and Avoid large gatherings.”