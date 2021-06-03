Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 25 new cases of Coronavirus Disease from five states.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made the data available on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to the NCDC, the country did not record any death from complications of the virus on Wednesday.

The data showed that Lagos State topped the chart with 10 new cases, while Taraba State reported nine, with Kaduna State having three, Rivers State two and Kwara State one.

With the latest infections, the country now has 166,560 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria on February 27, 2020.

Out of this figure, 159,946 has been successfully treated and discharged, with 2,099 deaths recorded.