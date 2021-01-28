The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday registered 22 additional deaths from the Coronavirus Disease, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,544.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the additional 22 deaths made it the second single-day record for COVID-19 deaths in the country after 23 deaths recorded on January 14.

The public health agency also announced 1,861 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours in the country.

It added that the 1,861 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday makes it the second highest single-day infection in less than one week.

“The highest record so far was set on January 23rd when NCDC reported 2,314 cases, while 1,964 cases were recorded on January 21 and 1,867 cases on January 16,” it stated.

The agency noted that the country has set a new second single-day record for COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisations and has its fourth-highest single-day total of new cases.

The public health agency said the new infections were reported from 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC revealed that 773 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 285 cases were confirmed in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, and Oyo reported 138 cases.

Amongst others states with new cases were: Rivers-111, Plateau-92, Nasarawa-83, Kaduna-59, Enugu-57, Imo-57, Edo-43, Kano-27, Kwara-20, Ebonyi-19, Abia-17, Ogun-12, Osun-12, Katsina-eight, Bayelsa-six, Bauchi-five, Delta-five, Borno-four, Jigawa-four and Zamfara-one.

It noted that the numbers of recoveries and discharged on Wednesday increased by 1,089.

According to the health agency, discharges on Wednesday included 697 community recoveries in Lagos State, 128 in Rivers State and 116 in Plateau State, managed in line with guidelines.

The NCDC stated that the new update brings the country’s total case to 126,160, recoveries and discharged stand at 100,365 in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre activated at Level 3 is coordinating response activities nationwide.

NAN, recalls that the country has so far tested 1,270,523 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on February 27, 2020 in the country.