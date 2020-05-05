Nigeria recorded a total of 2,140 cases of the Coronavirus Disease in the last 14 days.

The tally was based on the official figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its verified Twitter handle.

The highest daily tally was on May 4, 2020 when the country recorded 245 cases.

Before this was May 1, 2020 when 238 cases were uncovered.

On May 2 and April 30, 2020, the country recorded 220 and 204 cases respectively.

Since the outbreak of the disease on February 27, 2020 when the index Italian case was discovered in Ogun State, Nigeria has had 2,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 93 deaths.

There has also been good news for the country with the successful treatment and discharge of 417 patients.

See the complete list for the last 14 days:

May 4 – 245

May 3 – 170

May 2 – 220

May 1 – 238

April 30 – 204

April 29 – 196

April 28 – 195

April 27 – 64

April 26 – 91

April 25 – 87

April 24 – 114

April 23 – 108

April 22 – 91

April 21 – 117

Total – 2,140.