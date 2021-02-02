The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 676 new cases of Coronavirus Disease infections in the country, bringing the total number of infected people to 131,918.

The NCDC made the figures available on its official website late on Monday.

According to the NCDC, COVID-19 infections dropped for the second consecutive day on Monday.

NCDC also disclosed that 21 coronavirus-related deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death to 1,607 in Nigeria.

It stated that the 676 new cases were reported in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency said Lagos State topped the list with 227 new infections, followed by Rivers with 73 newly infected people, Niger 69, and Plateau 56.

Fifty cases were recorded in the FCT; Kano-44, Oyo-43, Ogun-27, Gombe-18, Ondo-15, Enugu and Osun had 10 each; Cross River and Edo got eight infected people each; Nasarawa had seven; Bauchi, four; Kaduna, three; and Ekiti and Zamfara two each.

The NCDC, however, said the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 currently stood at 106,275, with 1,286 patients discharged from isolation centres across the country in the last 24 hours.

It said those discharged on Monday included 776 community recoveries in Lagos State and 96 in Plateau State that were managed in line with its guidelines.

The agency maintained that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.

So far 1,302,410 people have been tested in Nigeria since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on February 27, 2020.

Like the rest of the world, Nigeria is experiencing the second wave of the pandemic, a development that has increased the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the country from 1,173 on November 29, 2020 to 1,578 on January 31.

The NCDC has put the challenges Nigeria is facing in tackling the virus to include skepticism among the people, lack of compliance with set guidelines by religious leaders and a very low testing rate.