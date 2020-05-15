The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Thursday recorded 193 new cases of the coronavirus, thus bringing the total number of infections in the country to 5,162.

The NCDC also confirmed three new deaths, bringing the total death toll in the country to 167.

The 193 new cases were from 15 states.

According to the NCDC, no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The agency said that till date, 5,162 cases had been confirmed, with 3,815 of them being Active Cases and 1,180 discharged.

The 167 deaths were recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 193 new cases were reported from: Lagos (58), Kano (46), Jigawa (35), Yobe (12), FCT (9), Ogun (7), Plateau (5), Gombe (5), Imo (4), Edo (3), Kwara (3), Borno (3), Bauchi (1), Nasarawa (1) and Ondo (1).

The agency said two cases reported on Wednesday from Kaduna State were repeat tests and, therefore, Kaduna had a total of 114 confirmed cases.

It said: “We apologise to the Kaduna state government and we remain committed to ensuring the release of accurate and reliable data.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NCDC received additional medical supplies, including personal protective equipment, provided by the United Nations Development Programme and from the Congressional Executives Commission on China to support Nigeria’s response to the pandemic.

One of the key strategies of Nigeria’s response is to ensure that frontline health workers are protected.

The agency said it was re-thinking its response to the coronavirus from mitigating its impact to an increasingly science-led process with a view to understanding its drivers in the country.