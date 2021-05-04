Nigeria on Monday recorded 18 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease.

This is a further drop from the 28 cases reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday.

The NCDC, which released Monday’s data on its Twitter handle, reported that the new cases were from the Federal Capital Territory and four other States.

According to the data, Lagos State topped with eight cases, while the FCT reported six new infections.

On a day when there was no fatality, Edo State reported two new cases, while Rivers and Ogun States had two fresh infections.

With no death on Monday, the country’s fatality from the pandemic, which spread to Nigeria on February 27, 2020, remained at 2,063.

In all as at Monday night, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country was 165,199, while those successfully treated and discharged rose to 155,371.