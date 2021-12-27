COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,547 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Monday confirmed that the country has recorded 1,547 new cases of COVID-19 infections, with the FCT, Abuja taking the lead.

Out of the new cases, FCT recorded 806 infections as against 401 recorded by Lagos State, the second highest.

The agency confirmed that the latest figure has brought the country’s total infection to 237,561 since the outbreak of the virus February 27, 2020.

The NCDC also confirmed that the dreaded virus has taken 3,022 lives in Nigeria so far.

It added that it has treated and discharged 212,550 of those infected, with 193 of them being discharged from hospitals on Sunday.

The new cases, the health agency confirmed, were recorded in nine states and the FCT.

Other States were: Borno with 166 infections; Oyo State, 78 infections; Ogun State, 47; and Osun State 30; while Ekiti and Katsina States had seven infections each.

Similarly, Kano State had four new infections, while Jigawa State had one.

The NCDC confirmed that Nigeria has taken 3,751,696 samples since the outbreak of the virus.