Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 129 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease and three more deaths.

These were disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, led with 46 new cases, while Ondo State had 19 and Nasarawa State, 14.

Others with new infections on Wednesday were Kaduna-11, Borno-9, Bauchi-8, Akwa Ibom-5, FCT-5, Jigawa-4, Plateau-3, Bayelsa-2, Osun-2 and Rivers-1.

In all as at Wednesday night, the country had recorded 162,891 confirmed cases with 151,648 successfully treated and discharged and 2,057 deaths.