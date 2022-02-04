COVID-19: Nigeria records 100 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 100 additional cases of COVID-19 in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC, via its verified website, Friday said the additional coronavirus infections in the country had moved the total cases to 253,505 as at late Thursday.

The NCDC also said the country’s death toll due to the virus remained 3,136.

The agency added that while the number of successfully treated and recovered COVID-19 cases increased by 217 on Thursday, the total COVID-19 recoveries in the country stood at 229,893.

NCDC added that the recoveries included 158 community discharged cases in the FCT on Feb. 3, and 16 community discharged cases in Imo.

It stated that Lagos, Yobe and FCT reported high numbers in the new cases on Thursday with 22, 18 and 15 respectively.

While Ogun and Osun reported seven cases each, Oyo and Sokoto had six, Imo reported five and Kwara had four cases.

It added that Bauchi and Edo Thursday recorded three cases each; while Delta, Jigawa, Kano and Nasarawa reported one case each.

It, however, noted that Ekiti, Ondo and Rivers States reported no cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The NCDC noted that Thursday’s report included three confirmed cases reported in Bauchi State on February 2. NAN